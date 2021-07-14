Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021 127

Nigeria Depends On Foreign Markets To Supply 2.2 million Tons Of Fish Annually

Nigeria depends on foreign markets to supply 2.2 million tons of fish deficit in the local market, this was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ernest Umakhihe last Thursday.

FCMB Appoints Yemisi Edun As MD

The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director (MD) of FCMB Limited.

Buhari’s Assent To PIB Will End Petrol Subsidy – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday, said there is no provision for payment of petrol subsidy in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Enugu State Records Improved Performances In Q1 2021

The Enugu State Government has disclosed that it recorded an impressive improvement in its spending against projected figures.

AfCTA: Nigeria Lacks Logistics Capacity To Fill Gap

As African governments prepare for the takeoff of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), the issue of logistics becomes prominent, and a logistics doyen, Mubarak Mahmoud, said that Nigeria lacked the capacity to fill the gap.

