Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 14, 2021

July 14, 20210127
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, July 2021.

Nigeria Depends On Foreign Markets To Supply 2.2 million Tons Of Fish Annually

Nigeria depends on foreign markets to supply 2.2 million tons of fish deficit in the local market, this was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ernest Umakhihe last Thursday.

He made the disclosure at a conference on the transformation and…Read more

FCMB Appoints Yemisi Edun As MD

The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director (MD) of FCMB Limited.

This announcement is subsequent to the end of service of the…Read more

Buhari’s Assent To PIB Will End Petrol Subsidy – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday, said there is no provision for payment of petrol subsidy in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

As such, he said the assent of the bill by President Muhammadu Buhari will…Read more

Enugu State Records Improved Performances In Q1 2021

The Enugu State Government has disclosed that it recorded an impressive improvement in its spending against projected figures.

This disclosure was made in a report titled, “Budget Performance of the…Read more

AfCTA: Nigeria Lacks Logistics Capacity To Fill Gap

As African governments prepare for the takeoff of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), the issue of logistics becomes prominent, and a logistics doyen, Mubarak Mahmoud, said that Nigeria lacked the capacity to fill the gap.

Mahmoud stated this in a chat with journalists on Monday in Abuja…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

