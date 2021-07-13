Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 12, 2021

July 13, 2021 143

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, July 2021.

Standard Chartered Appoints Regional Head Of Sustainable Finance for Africa, Middle East

Standard Chartered has appointed Lina Osman as Regional Head of Sustainable Finance for Africa and the Middle East, as part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to provide sustainable financing solutions across its regional footprint.

Lina has over 14 years of banking experience in Europe…Read more

TCN Will Be Reformed Not Privatised – BPE

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) says there is no plan to privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) but will be concessioned to investors.

The Director, Energy Department at TCN, Mr. Yunana Malo, said…Read more

ANALYSIS: Non-Oil Revenue Surpasses Oil Income By N52.86bn in 2020

After many years of strategic policies geared towards the diversification of the economy, the government for the first time earned more revenue from the non-oil sector than the oil sector in 2020.

Analysis of budget performance data obtained from the…Read more

Africa Will Have Single Currency Soon

Asserting the possibility of a single currency shared by African nations was the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Wamkele Mene.

However, Mene said that for that to be achieved, certain…Read more

‘Nigeria Is Not A Rich Nation’ – Minister

Speaking on the economic state of the country, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, remarked that Nigeria “is not a rich nation”.

The minister said this in Abuja at the Open Government Partnership…Read more

Supporting Local Producers Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the country’s economy can only grow if local producers are patronised.

He said this while in Lagos, explaining the reason why the…Read more

