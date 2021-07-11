Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 11, 2021

July 11, 2021 114

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, July 2021.

FG Denies Flour Mills, Flutterwave, 8 Others Tax Waiver

The Federal Government has denied Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited and eight other companies pioneer status tax waiver under the Industrial Development Income Tax Act in Q1 2021.

The applications of ENGIE Fenix Nigeria Limited, Envoy Hotel Limited…Read more

3 African Ministers Tell Rich Countries To Re-Channel $30bn IMF Money Into Africa

African finance ministers have urged rich countries to reallocate at least 30 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund money(IMF) toward investments in Africa.

They said that this would help African countries battling the effects…Read more

Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business

After a year and five months, the Federal Government has reopened the Osubi Airport, in Delta State for business.

Following the shut down of economic activities in the country in the…Read more

Business Metrics Plans Dialogue On Govt Policy Implementation

Business Metrics has introduced Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo), a new dialogue platform for stakeholders to drive various policies in the country towards effective implementation.

The convener of the forum, Omobayo Azeez, in a statement said…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng