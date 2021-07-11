fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 11, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 11, 2021

July 11, 20210114
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 11, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, July 2021.

FG Denies Flour Mills, Flutterwave, 8 Others Tax Waiver

The Federal Government has denied Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Flutterwave Technology Solutions Limited and eight other companies pioneer status tax waiver under the Industrial Development Income Tax Act in Q1 2021.

The applications of ENGIE Fenix Nigeria Limited, Envoy Hotel Limited…Read more

3 African Ministers Tell Rich Countries To Re-Channel $30bn IMF Money Into Africa

African finance ministers have urged rich countries to reallocate at least 30 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund money(IMF) toward investments in Africa.

They said that this would help African countries battling the effects…Read more

Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business

After a year and five months, the Federal Government has reopened the Osubi Airport, in Delta State for business.

Following the shut down of economic activities in the country in the…Read more

Business Metrics Plans Dialogue On Govt Policy Implementation

Business Metrics has introduced Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo), a new dialogue platform for stakeholders to drive various policies in the country towards effective implementation.

The convener of the forum, Omobayo Azeez, in a statement said…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 11, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Systemic Problems Stalls Supply Of 3,599MW Electricity To Consumers - NDPHC COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
April 5, 20210614

NBET Issues N81.14bn Payment Assurance To Gencos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Electricity Bulk Trading Plc (NBET) issued power generation companies (GENCOS) payment assurances valued at N81.14 billion in 2020, the Nigerian
Read More
November 1, 2013096

State Govts Raised N589bn From Bourse In 14 Years – SEC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Some state governments have raised N589 billion from the nation’s bourse through bonds to finance infrastructure development in the last 14 years, the Secur
Read More
May 29, 20130119

Local Oil Palm Producers Protests Import Waiver

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Local producers of oil palm products have called on the Federal Government to review the waiver for importers of oils palm products, so as to protect the lo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.