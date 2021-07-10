Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 10, 2021

July 10, 2021 128

here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021.

Diesel Price Jumps To N290/litre As Oil Price Soars

The steady rise in the global price of crude oil has pushed up the pump price of diesel, also called Automotive Gas Oil, to N290 this week.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a litre of…Read more

CBN Permits Payment Service Banks To Trade Dollars

Payment Service Banks (PSB) can now trade in foreign currencies, including dollars, as the Central of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday released supervisory framework that allows this.

The framework empowered the PSB operators to sell foreign…Read more

Manufacturers Laments High Cost Of Generating Electricity

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has complained of the high cost of generated electricity from off-grid sources.

While speaking at the Global Environmental Facility-United Nations…Read more

Adoption Of NAFEX To Improve Naira Management – LCCI

The newly-appointed Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Toki Magbogunje, has said that the adoption of NAFEX would improve the management framework of the naira.

She noted that multiple exchange rates had created…Read more

Engagements Around Electric Vehicle Questionable – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mallam Mele Kyari, has said that the conversation surrounding electric vehicles is “questionable”.

He said this in Abuja at the opening of the 2021 Nigeria Oil and…Read more

