fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 10, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 10, 2021

July 10, 20210128
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 10, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021.

Diesel Price Jumps To N290/litre As Oil Price Soars

The steady rise in the global price of crude oil has pushed up the pump price of diesel, also called Automotive Gas Oil, to N290 this week.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a litre of…Read more

CBN Permits Payment Service Banks To Trade Dollars

Payment Service Banks (PSB) can now trade in foreign currencies, including dollars, as the Central of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday released supervisory framework that allows this.

The framework empowered the PSB operators to sell foreign…Read more

Manufacturers Laments High Cost Of Generating Electricity

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has complained of the high cost of generated electricity from off-grid sources.

While speaking at the Global Environmental Facility-United Nations…Read more

Adoption Of NAFEX To Improve Naira Management – LCCI

The newly-appointed Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Toki Magbogunje, has said that the adoption of NAFEX would improve the management framework of the naira.

She noted that multiple exchange rates had created…Read more

Engagements Around Electric Vehicle Questionable – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mallam Mele Kyari, has said that the conversation surrounding electric vehicles is “questionable”.

He said this in Abuja at the opening of the 2021 Nigeria Oil and…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 10, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC Docks Man for Obstruction of Justice NEWS
November 30, 20180171

EFCC Swoops on Lebanese Attempting to Launder $2 million, other Currencies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested one Abbas Lakis, a Lebanese for money laundering offence. Lakis was picked up
Read More
Diesel Price Jumps To N290/litre As Oil Price Soars NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 17, 20160184

Price of Diesel, Jet A1 Skyrockets Over Dollar Scarcity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Findings have revealed that the pump price of Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, also known as diesel, has jumped following the recent increase in the international p
Read More
Weight Loss FOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER
December 18, 20190197

Let’s Talk Protein And Weight Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Proteins have been identified as one of the building blocks of body tissues. They are an important component of every cell in the body. The body uses protei
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.