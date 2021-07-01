fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021061
Good morning and a happy new month to youhere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, July 2021.

Reps, NNPC To Deliberate On PIB Today

The House of Representatives will be meeting with the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari today to resolve grey areas in the Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB).

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known on…Read more

FG Slashes Electricity Subsidy Payment, Now Pays N30bn Monthly

The Federal Government’s spending on subsidising electricity per month in the country has reduced by 40 per cent as it is now paying N30 billion monthly.

The Federal Ministry of Power, in a document on the progress and…Read more

Lawmakers To Probe PPPRA For Unremitted N1.62bn Revenue

The House of Representatives has summoned the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr Abdukadir Saidu, to explain why about N1.62 billion revenue had not been remitted to the Federation Account.

The Chairman, House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, at an…Read more

Ecobank Bags 2021 African SME Bank Award

The Pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group, has been named the African Banker’s 2021 African SME Bank of the Year.

Ecobank beat a host of other banks in the African Banker Awards…Read more

Sustainable Food Systems Key To Poverty Elimination In Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo submitted that one way to rid Nigeria of poverty is a dedication to providing sustainable food systems.

He said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the National Consolidatory Dialogue…Read more

