Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 9, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, February 2021.

Crude Oil Price Surges Above $60

The price of Brent oil surged above $60 a barrel on Monday, the first time in more than a year, with investors growing optimistic about demand as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil producers recorded 1.26 percent increase totalling…Read more

SEC Lists New Rules For Nominee Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has announced the release of the new rules for the operation of nominee companies.

The commission in a statement on Sunday said all persons not registered by the commission…Read more

Apply: 2021 Savvy Global Fellowship For Aspiring And Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

Application for the 2021 Savvy Global Fellowship Program for Aspiring and Early-Stage Entrepreneurs is now open! Are you passionate about solving some of the world’s most pressing problems through innovation? Have you ever wanted to build a successful impact-driven business, but didn’t know how to? Do you own an early-stage business that you want to grow and scale into new markets and verticals? Are you interested in being part of the new generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs? Then apply now! Savvy is looking for you.

Savvy is a global virtual Fellowship program for passionate and brilliant young…Read more

NNPC Records 54% Increase In Trading Surplus

The petroleum regulatory body in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a trading surplus increase of 54 percent.

This was disclosed by the corporation’s Group General Manager…Read more

Cryptocurrency Ban: Providus, Digital Banks Dump Virtual Account Numbers

Providus Bank on Sunday deactivated its virtual account services to its digital payments and investment platform in response to the recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, that all regulated financial institutions should close all cryptocurrency-related accounts.

In view of this, a number of digital banks and online investment platforms…Read more

No Bank Should Freeze Investors’ Fund, Cryptocurrency Traders Warn

Cryptocurrency Traders have warned financial institutions in the country to desist from freezing the funds in the accounts of their customers for dealing in cryptocurrency.

The traders, through the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), stated that…Read more

Decline In Nigeria’s Equity Market Creating Entry Opportunity For Investors – Analysts

The slow pace of equities is projected to boost improvement recorded in the fixed income space observed last week, as analysts say that the decline in the equity market will create an entry opportunity for “discerning” investors.

The fixed income space saw a slight uptick in yields which propelled a huge selloff…Read more

Rosabon Rolls Out N10bn Funding For Small, Big Business

The non-Banking financial firm, Rosabon Financial Services, has introduced loan facilities to support business operations for big and small businesses.

This disclosure was made on Sunday, in a statement that…Read more

Unfunded RSAs Raised Regulatory Concerns – Pencom

The National Pension Commission (Pencom) disclosed that unfunded Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) raised major regulatory concerns in 2020.

This was disclosed in its quarterly report titled…Read more