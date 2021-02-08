Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021 75

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, February 2021.

Energy Sector Dropped By 37% In 2020

The energy sector was the worst performer on the S&P 500 in 2020, plummeting 37% Year-Over-Year (YoY), according to the research data analyzed and published by Mutual Funds. Comparatively, the index had an overall gain of close to 15% in the same period.

The energy sector's plunge was attributed to an all-out war in

Telecom Firm, Briclinks, Debuts 10 Million Shares On NSE

Telecommunications firm, Briclinks Africa Plc has listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, making it the first company to be quoted on the bourse since BUA Cement listed its shares in January 2020.

Briclinks Africa Plc listed 10 million ordinary shares of

Nigeria, Morocco Commit To $26.3 Billion Gas Pipeline, Fertilizer Plant Projects

The governments of Nigeria and Morroco have pledged to continue to pursue the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline and fertilizer plant in Nigeria.

Morrocan media reports stated that the King of Morocco

7 Countries That Have Banned Crypto Trading

Asides from Nigeria, there are other countries that have banned crypto trading.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that can be used to buy goods

Nigerian Govt Plans $500m Revenue From Marginal Oilfield Bids

The Nigerian Government is expecting to earn a minimum of $500m in revenue (N189.5bn) from the ongoing marginal field bid round.

The Department of Petroleum Resources on Friday said the

Fraudulent Unauthorised Insurance Providers Cost Nigerian Insurance Sector N50bn Yearly

The Nigerian government and the insurance sector in the country loses a total of N50 billion yearly, as stated by the CEO of Botsurance, Samuel Adekambi.

Adekambi stated this in an interview with

Company Rolls Out Free Cybersecurity Training For SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will receive free cybersecurity training from Tros Technologies, an ICT company.

The company stated that as more and more companies

