Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021024
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, February 2021.

How To Apply For MSME Survival Fund

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that starting from February 9, 2021, 200,000 owners of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises operating across Nigeria will be able to benefit from a fresh business grant from the Federal Government.

Two initiatives, the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme (GOS) and…Read more

Cryptocurrency Ban: Luno, Binance, Others Suspend Naira Deposits

Major cryptocurrency companies with massive user base in Nigeria have announced the suspension of naira deposits following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to financial institutions and fintech firms to close all cryptocurremcy related accounts.

Luno, Binance and Bundle are some of the cryptocurrency companies which…Read more

Nigeria’s First Electric Car Unveiled In Abuja

The first electric car assembled within the shores of Nigeria has made a debut at the country’s capital city Abuja.

This is the second showcasing of the car made by…Read more

Reps Vow To Recover ₦5 billion Waiver Granted China Harbour

The House of Representatives has stated it would explore “all means” within its power to ensure that the N5 billion waiver granted to China Harbour Engineering Company is recovered by the Federal Government.

Chairman of the House Public Account Committee, Wole Oke, made this known during…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala Finally Gets US Endorsement For WTO Job

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala finally gets endorsed by the United States for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

This comes after another strong contender for the position Yoo Myung-hee…Read more

World Bank Approves $500 Million For Mass Metering In Nigeria

The World Bank on Friday announced the approval $500 million to support the Nigeria Government’s plans to improving electricity distribution project through mass metering.

The project, according to a statement by the bank, will help…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

