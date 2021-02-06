Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 6, 2021

February 6, 2021 22

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, 6 February 2021.

BREAKING: CBN Orders Closure Of Accounts Dealing In Cryptocurrencies

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had directed all Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions to close the accounts of anyone discovered to be dealing in cryptocurrencies.

The apex bank gave this order in a circular issued on Friday…Read more

Nigeria’s Foreign Capital Inflow Dips By Nearly 60 Percent

Nigeria’s Foreign Capital Inflow dipped to its lowest level in four years, dropping by more than half to $9.68bn in 2020.

This is according to the NBS capital importation report for the…Read more

Read This Before You Switch From One PFA To Another

The pension industry in Nigeria has evolved over the years and the introduction of the Transfer Window, which allows pension contributors to switch from one pension fund administrator (PFA) to another has been the talk of the town since November 2020 when it was officially declared open by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Recently, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers hosted an…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala’s Rival For WTO Top Job Withdraws

One of the top candidates for the top position at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Yoo Myung-hee South Korea’s Trade Minister has pulled out from the candidacy race.

The candidate left for the spot is Nigeria’s former…Read more

Petrol Price Increase Looms As FG Mulls N9.11 Freight Rate

The Federal Government has commenced discussions with representatives of the organized labour on how to increase the freight rate of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) – petrol from N7.51 per litre to N9.11.

It was gathered that this increment may lead to about…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Announces Executive Appointments Across The Group

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (‘the Group’), a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced several key executive appointments across the Group, in a bid to fortify its market leadership position in the Nigerian financial services sector. The appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure, people promise as well as a succession plan.

The new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Weakens Further

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window has depreciated for four consecutive days since Monday.

At the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday, February 4, 2021…Read more

Nike Tops Sportswear Brands In Revenue

Sportswear company Nike has bested other big names in the sportswear industry in revenue, raking in $37.4 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.

This was gathered from data presented by…Read more

Lagos Seeks Involvement Of Private Sector In Public Transport Services

The Lagos State Government has called on the private sector to get involved in the state’s public transport services.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transportation…Read more

25 Companies Record Drop In Share Prices

Trading on Thursday did not favor 25 companies whose share prices drop, with a total of N110 billion lost in the equities market.

There has been a decline in profit for four consecutive trading…Read more

