Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 28, 2021

Nigerian Women Face Constraints In Starting Businesses, Pension, Others

Nigerian women, especially those living in Lagos, are bound by laws that affected starting and running a business as well as the size of their pension, a new report by the World Bank has said.

According to World Bank's assessment of laws and regulations that

NBS: Prices Of Egg, Rice, Others Rose In January

There was a general rise in the price of essential food items in January, according to food price data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

The report stated that the price of eggs, tomatoes, rice and

To Grow Nigerian Economy, We Need To Focus On Productivity – Osinbajo

COVID-19 has slowed growth in many nations, with Nigeria included, despite its narrow escape from recession. Vice President Osinbajo has stated that for Nigeria to move past the pandemic-induced crisis, the nation would need to place its focus on productivity and value addition.

Nigeria's second citizen stated this at the Bank's

Crown Flour Mill Pledge To Assist FG Achieve Food Sufficiency

Crown Flour Mill, a subsidiary of Olam Group and a major player in the Wheat Milling industry in Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to assist the federal government of Nigeria achieve sustainable food sufficiency in the country.

This plan was revealed when the Wheat Development Team of

Cryptocurrency: ‘Act With Knowledge, Not In Fear’ – Osinbajo To CBN

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has thrown his weight behind the ranks of Nigerians who opposed the ban of cryptocurrency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a video titled, 'Cryptocurrency Regulation; "We must act in knowledge, not in fear'

