Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 27, 2021

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

February 27, 202108
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, February 2021.

Clampdown On Depot Owners Hiking Petrol Price – IPMAN Advises FG

The National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Sanusi Fari, on Thursday called on Federal Government to clampdown on private depot owners who are selling above approved ex-depot price.

Fari made this call in Abuja on Thursday during an interview with…Read more

Nigeria Contributes Only 7% To Intra African Trade, Less Than South Africa’s 40%

Nigeria, according to a 2020 African Trade Report, accounts for only 7 percent of intra African trade.

That figure falls 43 points behind South Africa whose economy contributes…Read more

Documented Onion Exportation To West Africa Begins – OPMAN

Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN), on Thursday, inaugurated documented onion exports through Illela land border in Sokoto state.

Launching the programme, Mr. Abdulrahameed Ma’aji, the Area Controller of…Read more

Minister Urges FG To Roll Out Infrastructure Now Not Later

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed has urged the federal government to begin rolling out infrastructure now and not at a later time.

She said this at the State House during the State House briefing as she noted that…Read more

Nigeria Is Moving In Right Direction Economically – UN 

The United Nations (UN)has stated that Nigeria is moving in the right direction economically.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, when she…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

