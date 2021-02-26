fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 26, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021046
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 26, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, February 2021.

Naira Remains Stable Across Markets

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at the NAFEX  and parallel market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at…Read more

Food Inflation Is Largest Contributor To Nigeria’s Inflation – Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has said that food inflation contributed a large chunk to the country’s inflation crisis.

She disclosed this to reporters at the State House, Abuja after the…Read more

AMCON Seizes Assets Of Rainoil, 13 Others Over Debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the  assets belonging to Rainoil Limited and 13 other former directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc over a debt of N1.6 billion.

AMCON, which is a debt recovery agent of the Federal Government…Read more

9mobile Expresses Support For Lagos’ ‘Smart City’ Plan

Nigerian telecoms service 9mobile has expressed its support for the ‘Smart City’ initiative by the Lagos State Government.

This was disclosed by 9mobile’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Sinfield…Read more

FRC Seeks Recovery Of N1 Trillion From MDAs

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, on Wednesday said it planned to recover N1 trillion unremitted fund from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

It also said government agencies were forced to remit N1.7 trillion proceeds…Read more

Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

The Republics of Togo, Niger and Benin owe Nigeria a total sum of N6.18 billion for the electricity supplied to them from January to June last year.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory…Read more

FG Names Factors Responsible For Quick Exit From Recession

The federal government has listed factors that spurred economic growth in 2020 in the face of the pandemicbringing the country out of a recession

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 26, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 16, 2018069

China’s Oil Import Likely to Slowdown soon, Here’s why

Oil demand growth in the world’s biggest oil importer—China—is at risk of slowing down, at least in the coming months. Higher oil prices play a role in this, but the main culprit is a new tighter tax
Read More
COVID-19 Quarantine Period COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
July 2, 20200126

WHO Warns Against Wearing Mask While Exercising

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned people against wearing masks while exercising, saying masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. WHO gave the warning on Wednesday in an update
Read More
ASI down by 3.12 percent BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 5, 2018078

Nigerian Stock Exchange: Investors’ Wealth Dips by N105 billion in 3 Trading Days

Following persistent sell pressure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), equity transactions continued on a downward note yesterday, as investors wealth depreciated by N105 billion in three trading da
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon