Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, February 2021.

Naira Remains Stable Across Markets

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate remained stable at the NAFEX and parallel market on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at…Read more

Food Inflation Is Largest Contributor To Nigeria’s Inflation – Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has said that food inflation contributed a large chunk to the country’s inflation crisis.

She disclosed this to reporters at the State House, Abuja after the…Read more

AMCON Seizes Assets Of Rainoil, 13 Others Over Debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the assets belonging to Rainoil Limited and 13 other former directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc over a debt of N1.6 billion.

AMCON, which is a debt recovery agent of the Federal Government…Read more

9mobile Expresses Support For Lagos’ ‘Smart City’ Plan

Nigerian telecoms service 9mobile has expressed its support for the ‘Smart City’ initiative by the Lagos State Government.

This was disclosed by 9mobile’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Sinfield…Read more

FRC Seeks Recovery Of N1 Trillion From MDAs

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, on Wednesday said it planned to recover N1 trillion unremitted fund from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

It also said government agencies were forced to remit N1.7 trillion proceeds…Read more

Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N6.18 Billion For Electricity

The Republics of Togo, Niger and Benin owe Nigeria a total sum of N6.18 billion for the electricity supplied to them from January to June last year.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory…Read more

FG Names Factors Responsible For Quick Exit From Recession

The federal government has listed factors that spurred economic growth in 2020 in the face of the pandemic, bringing the country out of a recession

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed…Read more

