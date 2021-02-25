Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021 14

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, February 2021.

Tangerine Life Completes Merger With ARM Life

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, (previously known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited), has, after a meticulous process, concluded its merger with ARM Life PLC. Tangerine is owned by Verod Capital, a leading private equity firm investing in growth companies across Anglophone West Africa.

The key objective of the acquisition is to build a…Read more

Naira Gains At I & E Window

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The exchange rate at the I & E window closed at…Read more

Minister Seeks Adequate Funding, Data To Tackle Malnutrition

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, says the policies and strategies to tackle malnutrition must be well funded and data driven.

In her opening remarks at the dialogue on the United Nations’…Read more

Nigerians Paid Lower Prices For Kerosene, Cooking Gas In January – NBS

Nigerian paid reduced prices for kerosene and cooking gas in January 2021, according to reports by National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Tuesday.

The data showed reduced average prices for…Read more

Petrol Price Rise By 12.8% In January, Says NBS

The average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 12.88 per cent in January 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

According to a report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on…Read more

Stock Of Petrol Sufficient For 31 Days – PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, has declared that Nigeria currently has about 31 days sufficiency of petrol as of Monday, February 22, 2021.

This is despite reports of supply shortage in some states…Read more

Economic, Financial Viability Should Guide Nigeria’s Restructuring – AfDB President

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has stated that the restructuring of Nigeria should be guided by economic and financial viability, which he cited as necessary for political viability.

He made the remark while delivering a public lecture in…Read more

FMDQ Admits Parthian Partners’ N20 Billion Commercial Paper

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on Tuesday announced the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited ₦20.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme to its platform.

It said the registration of the CP Programme strategically positions…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng