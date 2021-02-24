Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021 345

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, February 2021.

TikTok Emerges Top-Grossing Mobile App In January

TikTok emerged as the top-grossing non-game mobile app globally in January 2021. The app ended 2020 on a high note and has embarked on an upward trajectory in 2021, despite a bleak outlook in 2020.

According to the research data by Comprar Acciones, TitkTok during the…Read more

Microsoft Tops Global Cloud Vendor

Microsoft was the top cloud vendor globally. The pandemic assisted to drive cloud infrastructure in 2020 thanks to online games and remote work.

According to the research data by Comprar Acciones, Microsoft’s cloud revenue…Read more

Access Bank Prepares Start-ups For Funding, Expansion

The Africa FinTech Foundry (AFF), an initiative of Access Bank Plc, has commenced its accelerator programme that aims to empower emerging start-ups with mentorship and business advisory services.

As part of the initiative, the bank has committed…Read more

Refineries: No Light At End Of Tunnel – Lawmaker

Denouncing the state of refineries in the country, Chairman, Senate Committee, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) Sabo Nakudu said that there is no light at the end of the tunnel regarding the revamping of refineries.

He said this Monday during his visit to the Kaduna Refining…Read more

Naira Weakens At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel or black market on Monday, February 22, 2021.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated…Read more

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Is Extremely Inefficient In Conducting Transactions

Bitcoin has been described as “an extremely inefficient way” to conduct transactions by the US Treasury Secretary.

Her statement follows the decline recorded in the value of major…Read more

United Capital Grew Revenue By 50% In 2020

United Capital Plc grew by 50 per cent to N12.87 billion in 2020, accord audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The company had reported N8.59 billion revenue in 2019…Read more

FG Achieves 30% Implementation Of Extended 2020 Capital Budget

The Federal Government says as of the end of January, it has achieved 30% implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget extended to March 31, 2021.

The minister stated this on Monday at the National Assembly when…Read more

Nigerian Breweries Plc Records ₦337billion Revenue In 2020 Financial Year

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has released its audited financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2020, declaring a profit after tax of N7.52 billion and a turnover of ₦337.01 billion in revenue.

This result represents a percentage increase of 4.3% compared to…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng