Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 23, 2021

CBN To Disburse N118 Billion For Power Projects

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be disbursing N118 billion for power distribution and transmission projects across the six geopolitical zones to boost electricity supply.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on

Togo To Receive Power Supply From Nigeria

West African country Togo is set to receive 70MW of power from Nigeria. The plan of an extensive power supply includes a 100MW supply to Paradise City in Calabar, Cross River State.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director, Generation, Niger

Naira Weakens Further Amid Rising Inflation

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday, February 19, 2021, amid rising inflation.

The naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated and closed at

Nigeria Imports 62% Cooking Gas In January Amid Huge Local Resources

Despite abundance of gas deposit in Nigeria, 62 per cent of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas, supplied in the country in January 2021 was imported, according to data obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

This is contrary to claims made by the Federal Government that it is

Insurance Sector Contributed 8.6% To Financial Sector

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the insurance sector only 8.6 percent to the financial sector.

This was disclosed in a report by the bureau for the Q4 2020

Nigeria Govt Expecting Release Of $5.79 Billion Foreign Loans

Nigeria has over $5.79bn foreign loans that has not been disbursed as of December 31, 2020, according to data obtained from the Debt Management Office, DMO.

The foreign loans, which had been approved, were meant to be

Economic Recovery Of Nigeria Is Steady – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that Nigeria’s economic recovery is “a steady one”.

He credited the steady economic growth to the Economic

Investment Opportunities In Cryptocurrency Valuable, says SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, says the investment opportunities in cryptocurrency has made it valuable and significant to Nigeria.

The Head of Department, Registration, Exchanges, Market Infrastructure and

