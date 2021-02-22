fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 22, 2021

February 22, 202108
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, February 2021.

Stock Market Roundup: Financial Sector Steers Wheel

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.541 billion shares worth N18.235 billion in 22,752 deals were traded, with institutions in the Financial Services Industry leading the chart.

State Govts Faulted For Not Investing In Water

One of the factors affecting water in the country is the lack of investment in water, as stated by the Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu.

Nigeria Risks Losing 40% Revenue To Low Oil, Gas Demand – Report

Nigeria has been named among oil-producing countries that will lose between 20 to 40 per cent of its revenue as the world commits to meeting climate targets.

Govt Directs Unserious Mining Investors To Leave Mine Fields

The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) has warned speculators to leave the mine field for active and serious investors.  

Minister Explains Why Govt Opts For Loans

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Prince Clem Agba explained that the federal government secured loans to give the country an infrastructural facelift.

