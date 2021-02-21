Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021 103

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, February 2021.

NACCIMA To Support Ambassadors On FDI Drive

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has pledged to support newly-appointed Nigerian Ambassadors to attract Foreign Direct Investments from their respective countries of accreditation.

The Director-General, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, made this

Economy: Nigeria Cannot Continue Depending On Oil – NEPC Chief

Following the news that Nigeria had come out of recession, the Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, said that the country’s economy cannot continue to be dependent on oil for revenue.

He said that while speaking in Abuja to State House correspondents after

Stock Market Caps Week With Another Loss

The Nigerian stock market has closed the week with another loss, with the equity capitalisation closing at N21.025 trillion.

Equity capitalisation dropped a few notches from Thursday's

Nigeria Risks Losing 40% Revenue To Low Oil, Gas Demand – Report

Nigeria has been named among oil-producing countries that will lose between 20 to 40 per cent of its revenue as the world commits to meeting climate targets.

Nigeria's large population of 206 million makes it more vulnerable to

Verve GoodLife Promo: Changing Negative Perceptions

Trust is a very scarce currency in the country today. There are daily stories of scams and scammers to scare even the strongest of hearts. So, people have learnt to be wary. This must have weighed heavily on Mrs. Safinat Umar’s mind when she got a call, out of the blue, telling her she won the grand prize of the Verve GoodLife Promo.

Mrs. Safinat Umar is a small-scale business owner who lives in Kano with

