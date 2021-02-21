fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 21, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 21, 2021

February 21, 20210103
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 21, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, February 2021.

NACCIMA To Support Ambassadors On FDI Drive

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has pledged to support newly-appointed Nigerian Ambassadors to attract Foreign Direct Investments from their respective countries of accreditation.

The Director-General, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, made this…Read more

Economy: Nigeria Cannot Continue Depending On Oil – NEPC Chief

Following the news that Nigeria had come out of recession, the Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, said that the country’s economy cannot continue to be dependent on oil for revenue.

He said that while speaking in Abuja to State House correspondents after…Read more

Stock Market Caps Week With Another Loss

The Nigerian stock market has closed the week with another loss, with the equity capitalisation closing at N21.025 trillion.

Equity capitalisation dropped a few notches from Thursday’s…Read more

Nigeria Risks Losing 40% Revenue To Low Oil, Gas Demand – Report

Nigeria has been named among oil-producing countries that will lose between 20 to 40 per cent of its revenue as the world commits to meeting climate targets.

Nigeria’s large population of 206 million makes it more vulnerable to…Read more

Verve GoodLife Promo: Changing Negative Perceptions

Trust is a very scarce currency in the country today. There are daily stories of scams and scammers to scare even the strongest of hearts. So, people have learnt to be wary. This must have weighed heavily on Mrs. Safinat Umar’s mind when she got a call, out of the blue, telling her she won the grand prize of the Verve GoodLife Promo.

Mrs. Safinat Umar is a small-scale business owner who lives in Kano with…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng 

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 21, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
July 10, 2013072

Everton Makes Move On Victor Moses

The Liverpool based English football club, Everton is reportedly working on a deal for £8m-rated Nigerian and Chelsea winger Victor Moses in a bid to re-unite him with former boss Roberto Martinez. Mo
Read More
April 1, 2015644

How UBA’s Loan Book Exceeded N1 Trillion

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has posted a 14 per cent growth in its loan books to N1.12 trillion. The bank announced this result as part of its December 2014 full year result at the weekend, makin
Read More
July 11, 2014042

Suspension Saga: FIFA Shuns Nigerian Govt Delegation In Brazil

World football governing body, FIFA, has shunned a government delegation from Nigeria seeking talks over the suspension handed to the country. The delegation led by former CAF and FIFA executive commi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon