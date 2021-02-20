Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 20, 2021

February 20, 2021 5

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, February 2021.

Coronation Merchant Bank Lists Commercial Paper Series On FMDQ

Coronation Merchant Bank has listed ₦1.29 billion Series 11 and ₦2.34 billion Series 12 CP under its ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

FMDQ announced the admission of the Commercial Papers in a…Read more

NNPC Secures $1 Billion For Port Harcourt Refinery Overhaul

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to completely overhaul Port Harcourt Refinery in the first quarter of 2021.

It was gathered that NNPC has concluded talks with…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy Is Still In Recession – Expert

Despite the positive news regarding the Nigerian economy Nigeria Exits Recession, GDP Grows By 0.11%, experts contend with the economic prognosis of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In a report titled, ‘Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product for…Read more

Nigeria, Brazil Forms $1.2 Billion Bilateral Alliance On Agric Mechanisation

The Nigerian government and Brazilian Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a $1.2 billion loan to develop mechanized farming in the country.

The credit facility that will be provided by the Development Bank of…Read more

Stock Market Continues To Hobble, Investors Lose N130bn

The Nigerian stock market has continued its descent, as investors part ways with N130 billion at the close of the market on Thursday.

Equity capitalisation dropped a few notches from the…Read more

