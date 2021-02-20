fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 20, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 20, 2021

February 20, 202105
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 20, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, February 2021.

Coronation Merchant Bank Lists Commercial Paper Series On FMDQ

Coronation Merchant Bank has listed ₦1.29 billion Series 11 and ₦2.34 billion Series 12 CP under its ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

FMDQ announced the admission of the Commercial Papers in a…Read more

NNPC Secures $1 Billion For Port Harcourt Refinery Overhaul

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to completely overhaul Port Harcourt Refinery in the first quarter of 2021.

It was gathered that NNPC has concluded talks with…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy Is Still In Recession – Expert

Despite the positive news regarding the Nigerian economy Nigeria Exits Recession, GDP Grows By 0.11%, experts contend with the economic prognosis of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In a report titled, ‘Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product for…Read more

Nigeria, Brazil Forms $1.2 Billion Bilateral Alliance On Agric Mechanisation

The Nigerian government and Brazilian Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a $1.2 billion loan to develop mechanized farming in the country.

The credit facility that will be provided by the Development Bank of…Read more

Stock Market Continues To Hobble, Investors Lose N130bn

The Nigerian stock market has continued its descent, as investors part ways with N130 billion at the close of the market on Thursday.

Equity capitalisation dropped a few notches from the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 20, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 6, 2015143

Bank of Industry Disburses N75.8 Million to Solar System Providers

The Bank of Industry has disbursed the sum of N75.8 million to GVE Projects Limited and Arnergy Solar Limited to provide solar home systems to off-grid communities in six states. The states for the pi
Read More
October 12, 2013049

Gulder Ultimate Search 10 Records First Eviction

The Gulder Utimate Search contest continues in top speed as the Spears improved on their loss margin to the Swords in the Cart Race task. But this loss cost them one of  their tribe by a members – Eti
Read More
October 3, 2014040

Actress, Zainab Balogun Becomes First Face Of Easy Taxi

Easy Taxi, a mobile E-hailing application in the country has appointed TV presenter and brand ambassador for Dark and Lovely, Zainab Balogun, has its first ever face of Easy Taxi Safety Campaign. In h
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon