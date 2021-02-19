Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 19, 2021

February 19, 2021 20

HF Partners Interswitch to Launch International Money Transfer Service

HF Group has announced its partnership with Interswitch Group, a leading digital payments and commerce company, to expand its digital banking services to include International Money Transfer (IMT).

The IMT service will enable people in the diaspora to remit

Nigeria Exits Recession, GDP Grows By 0.11%

Nigeria has exited recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The country's Gross Domestic Product grew by 0.11 percent year-on-year

Afreximbank, Automotive Manufacturers Partner On Financing, Business Promotion

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the financing and promotion of the automotive industry in Africa.

The President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, and

Stanbic IBTC Boosts Nigeria’s Agriculture Sector With Low-Interest Agro-Loans

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Nigeria’s agriculture sector by supporting farmers and other players in the agricultural value chain.

As the demands on agribusinesses change seasonally, the

National Wheat Farmers Field Day: CFM, Others Restate Commitment To Boost Local Wheat Production

Olam, an agribusiness and food conglomerate, has taken a bold step to raise the level of agricultural productivity in Nigeria. At the National Wheat Farmers Field Day held in Kano on Monday, the agribusiness conglomerate revealed that over 30,000 farmers have been trained and equipped through a joint effort of one of its strategic business units – Crown Flour Mill(CFM), Flour Miller’s Association of Nigeria (FMAN), and the Federal Government in a bid to deepen the national agricultural extension scheme, especially in the wheat segment.

Mr. Ashish Pande, Managing Director, Crown Flour Mill Limited, shared that

CBN Injects $10.31 Billion To Stabilize Forex Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, injected $10.308 billion into the foreign exchange market between January and June 2020 in order to ensure forex stability.

The apex bank in its 2020 half year report published on

LCCI Says Rising Food Costs To Push More Nigerians Below Poverty Line

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over Nigeria’s accelerated inflation, as it would weigh heavily on the low and middle-income households who would be pushed below the poverty line.

This was stated by the chamber's Director-General Muda Yusuf, in

Nigerian Banks Open Instant Dollar Accounts For Remittances

Some Nigerian banks are beginning to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit request from International Money Transfer Operators.

It was gathered that Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Access Bank and

