Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, February 2021.

DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

The Department of Petroleum Resources has issued a warning to petrol depot operators regarding hoarding of the product, stating that it would sanction defaulters.

The warning was issued by the Director of DPR on Wednesday in…Read more

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Plunges By $581.55 Million In Two Weeks

Nigeria’s foreign reserves fell by $581.55 million in two weeks, the latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed on Tuesday.

The reserves declined from $36.47billion in January 25 to…Read more

Financial Sector Loses $42bn To Fraud – NIBSS

In a recent report by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), the institution disclosed that the global financial sector lost $42 billion dollars to fraudulent activities.

The report themed, ‘Fraud in the Nigeria Financial Services’ also stated that…Read more

Stock Market Dips As Investors Lose N40bn

Trading on Tuesday dropped the slight gain recorded on Monday after a broken losing streak, closing trading activities at N21.18 trillion.

Investors lost N40.47 billion from Tuesday’s trading at…Read more

Address Insecurity To Curtail Rising Inflation, Experts Tell Govt

Experts in the country have advised the government to address the insecurity in food-producing states to curtail the inflation rate.

In separate interviews on Tuesday, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria…Read more

The Greater Wealth Of Lagos Will Come From The Youths – Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has predicted that the greater wealth of Lagos will come from youth.

He made the statement as part of his opening remarks at…Read more

6.3 Million Poor Households In Nigeria Registered In Database – FG

The federal government has disclosed that it had registered 6.3 million households in Nigeria into its database of economically vulnerable Nigerians.

It said that it would register members of these…Read more

