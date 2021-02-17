Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 17, 2021

February 17, 2021 239

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, February 2021.

Nigeria’s Inflation At 17-Month High, Hits 16.47%

Nigeria’s headline inflation jumped to 16.47 percent in January 2021 as the coronavirus and insecurity continues to weigh on the economy.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics report released on Tuesday, the…Read more

Lawmakers Flay Ministry, Oil Companies For $750 Million Annual Loss To Gas Flaring

The House of Representatives has condemned the non-commitment of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as well as oil and gas companies to ending the $750m annual loss to gas flaring.

They said the practice was wasting gas resources and causing…Read more

Naira Weakens At I & E Window

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, February 15, 2021, as demand for the greenback continues to increase.

Naira traded for as high as N422.59 at the Investors and Exporters window as the…Read more

LCCI Tasks Iweala On Trade Reforms, Policies

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, has tasked the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the need to introduce trade reforms and policies that will open up opportunities for Nigeria.

The Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this appeal in…Read more

Nigerian Stock Exchange Closes On High As Seplat Sits Atops Gainers’ List

The hobbling stock market has closed on a high on Monday as investors raked in N70 billion, with Seplat leading the gainers’ chart at the Nigerian Stock Exchange trading floor.

Trading activities ended on Monday with a…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Gives ₦34.8m In Scholarship To Successful UTME Students

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has awarded scholarships to successful candidates in the 2019 and 2020 University Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

This was done as part of its aspiration to encourage hard work…Read more

WTO DG: ‘Okonjo-Iweala Has Brought More Honour To Nigeria, Africa’ – Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President has congratulated Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying she has brought more honour to Nigeria and Africa.

Lawan in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, also congratulated…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng