Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, February 2021.

Africa Finance Corporation Hires Blackstone’s Zarou CEO, Sameh Shenouda As CIO

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), one of the biggest investors in infrastructure solutions in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sameh Shenouda as its new Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Mr. Shenouda brings over 27 years of experience in investments…Read more

Govt Awards N21.3 Billion National Theatre Renovation To Cappa & D’Alberto

The Federal Government has awarded the N21.3 billion National Arts Theatre renovation project to Cappa & D’Alberto Limited and would be competed in 15 months.

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said…Read more

Nigeria Eyes 35% Boost In Cashew Production

The Nigerian government is planning to boost the local production of cashew nuts by 35 percent in the next two years.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, disclosed this in…Read more

Ehingbeti Summit 2021: British High Comm., Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala To Appear

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that prominent personalities will be attending the Ehingbeti Summit.

Individuals billed to appear at the summit were disclosed…Read more

All-Share Index Falls By 3.04%, N660bn Lost

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index fell by 3.04 percent, while market capitalisation dropped by N660 billion.

Last week’s trading saw investors lose…Read more

Financial Inclusion Key To Poverty Reduction, Economic Recovery, BCG Tells Govt

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy firm, says financial inclusion initiatives are capable of lifting Nigerians out of poverty and boosting the economy of the country.

The consulting firm proposed equitable distribution of resources…Read more

Rivers, Kaduna, Kogi, Top Nigeria’s Investment Destination, $9.8 Billion In 2020

Rivers, Kaduna and Kogi states got the lion share of investment in terms of value in 2020, according to investment announcements tracked by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

The three states collectively attracted investment projects worth…Read more

Olam, Starlink Global Top, Others List Of Non-Oil Exporters With $100m

Olam Nigeria Limited and eight other companies lead non-oil exporters, exporting goods worth $100 million.

This disclosure was made by the Central Bank of Nigeria…Read more

