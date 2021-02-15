Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021 42

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, February 2021.

Customs Ready To Commence Reduced Import Tariff On Vehicles – Ali

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to commence implementation of tariff reduction on vehicles before the end of this month.

The NCS Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, made the announcement at the…

Don Charges SMEs To Explore Soybeans Packaging Options

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country have been urged to produce soybeans in portable packs to ensure that the protein-rich food source is readily available and within the reach of all Nigerians.

Professor Ibiyemi Olayiwola, Professor of Human Nutrition…

Top 10 States Received N1.03 Trillion FAAC Allocation In 2020

The top 10 states that received the highest amount from the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, in 2020 got a total of N1.03 trillion, analyses of the latest data on FAAC allocation by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown.

This represented 44.78 per cent of the…

COVID-19 Intervention Fund: N30.90bn Disbursed To SMEs – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have received the sum of N30.90 billion from its intervention fund

This, according to the apex bank, is part of the COVID-19…

Crude Oil Prices Surge To $62

Oil prices surged again by 2.49 percent on Friday, reaching a new 13-month peak, and surpassing the $60 price level earlier this week.

Brent Crude, the international oil benchmark, sold for…

