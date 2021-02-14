Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 14, 2021

February 14, 2021 24

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, February 2021.

Partech Report: African tech Ecosystem Growing Fast

Investment platform Partech, in its 2020 report stated the growth in the African technology sector, as more deals are closed.

It noted that despite fights against a pandemic, the tech bubble is

Oil And Gas Park Ready 2022, Says NCDMB

The oil and gas park project that is being constructed at Bayelsa State is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, after

Nigeria’s Low Royalty Rate To Encourage Gold Exportation – Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development Olamilekan Adegbite has called for increased participation in gold exportation in Nigeria.

He said that the royalty rate in the country remains

Crude Oil Prices Surge To $62

Oil prices surged again by 2.49 percent on Friday, reaching a new 13-month peak, and surpassing the $60 price level earlier this week.

Brent Crude, the international oil benchmark, sold for above

1,800 Beneficiaries To Receive N20,000 In FG’s Cash Grant Scheme

The Federal Government Cash Grant scheme aims at disbursing the sum of N20,000 each to 1,800 individuals in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State.

The scheme was launched by the Speaker of the

FCMB Unveils Interest-Free Loan To Entrepreneurs

First City Monument Bank has stated that it is offering an interest-free loan facility to the tune of N5m to entrepreneurs as part of its contributor to supporting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

The bank made this known in a statement by the

