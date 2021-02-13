Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 13, 2021

February 13, 2021 166

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, February 2021.

Mixta Lists ₦1.66 Billion Series 33 Commercial Paper On FMDQ

Mixta Real Estate Plc has been granted approval by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited to list₦1.66 billion Series 33 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.

A statement by FMDQ said the quotation of the Mixta Real Estate Plc's

US Cuts Nigeria’s Oil Imports By 43%

The United States’ import of Nigeria crude oil plunged by 43.6 per cent in November 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to imports statistics obtained from the United States Energy

Top 5 Businesses N-Power Beneficiaries Can Start With 50,000 Naira

For N-Power beneficiaries to effectively increase their monthly earnings, in addition to the monthly stipends received from the federal government, they would need to channel their cash into something that would generate more money for them and that is why we will be sharing with you five business N-Power beneficiaries can start with N50,000.

The current state of the economy has forced many individuals to

Naira Strengthens At Black Market As IMF Calls For Devaluation

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate strengthened at the parallel or black market on Thursday, February 11, 2021 amid calls for devaluation of the currency by the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated

Crypto Ban: SEC Suspends Assessment Of Digital Assets

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, says it has suspended the assessment of digital assets and individuals affected by the cryptocurrency ban of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, until they are able to operate bank accounts.

The SEC in a statement on Thursday made this known while

Cryptocurrency Ban: Senate To Probe Emefiele, SEC DG

The Nigerian Senate had summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, and Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission. SEC, Lamido Yuguda, over the decision of the CBN to restrict cryptocurrency in the country.

The Senate asked the committees on Banking, Insurance, and

FCMB Unveils Interest-Free Loan To Entrepreneurs

First City Monument Bank has stated that it is offering interest-free loan facility to the tune of N5m to entrepreneurs as part of its contributor to supporting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

The bank made this known in a statement by the Head of

Egypt Received Seven Times More FDI Than Nigeria

The Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management Limited Johnson Chukwu said that Egypt’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) receipt was seven times more than Nigeria’s.

He made this remark at a virtual workshop by the

Loans: Productivity In Nigeria Negatively Impacted By Banks’ Extra Charges

The Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that productivity in the country is throttled by banks’ additional charges that push up the interest rates on loans.

This was disclosed in a report by the association adding that

