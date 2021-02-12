Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021 43

Crytocurrency Ban: Experts Urge CBN To Regulate Trade

Cryptocurrency traders and other experts have advised the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to introduce regulations for cryptocurrency trading.

This, according to them, is because there are a lot of benefits that

Naira Falls To Weakest Level On Low Dollar Supply

Naira weakened against the dollar to its lowest level in more than 10 months on Wednesday.

The exchange rate at the Investors and Exporters window depreciated on Wednesday

CBN Directs Banks To Accept Immigration IDs For Refugees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed banks and other financial institutions to accept relevant refugees’ means of identification for financial transactions.

The apex bank particularly said Machine Readable Convention Travel Document

Binance Launches Express Mode For P2P Trading In Nigeria, Adds NGN FIAT

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the addition of an NGN FIAT/NGN pair to its Peer to Peer (P2P) trading platform in Nigeria.

This will enable users to buy and sell their naira FIAT balance on the

Olam Leads November Non-Oil Exports, Earns $26.65 Million

Olam Nigeria Limited has again led the other non-oil exporters to earn the highest foreign exchange for Nigeria in November 2020.

The November Economic data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria

FG’s Debt Outstanding Stood At N31trn In June – CBN

The debt of the federal government stood at N31.01 trillion at end-June 2020, with the bulk of it from domestic components making up 57.6 percent.

This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria

Africa’s COVID-19 Recovery Rest On Vaccines, Debt Relief – AfDB

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has called for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for Africans, saying when combined with debt relief, African economies would recover faster and better from the pandemic.

Adesina said this while speaking at a virtual event held in

Investors Shed N426 Billion In Continuous Losing Streak

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N425.919 billion on Wednesday, bringing the month-to-date loss close to N1 trillion as selling pressure weighed on a market affected by loss-making since February began.

Investors put up large volumes of shares in Fidson, CAP, Regal Insurance

