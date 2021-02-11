Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021 36

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, February 2021.

Bitcoin Witnesses Surge In Price, Activity Increases On Network

Bitcoin’s impressive price surge has spilled over 2021 as the asset hit another all-time high while increasing activity on the network. The rise is can be attributed to when Telsa made an announcement concerning Bitcoin and the rise also reflected in the transaction fees.

Data presented by cryptocurrency trading simulator Crypto Parrot indicates that

COVID-19: Heineken To Retrench 8,000 Employees

Dutch brewing giant Heineken said on Wednesday it would cut around 8,000 jobs worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic kept much of the hospitality sector closed.

Heineken, the world's number two brewer, said it recorded a net loss of

Lawmakers Summon NNPC, Others Over N3.9 Trillion Unremitted Income

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, over an audit query issued by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Kyari, who is expected to appear at the floor of the House on Thursday, was queried for

311,000 Beneficiaries Benefit From Payroll Support Programme – BOI

Through the federal government’s Payroll Support programme, 311,000 beneficiaries have received funding, while more than 64,000 companies have been verified, according to the Bank of Industry (BOI).

This was disclosed by BOI's Stakeholder Engagement Representative

Why We Are Linking Nigeria, Niger By Rail Line – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reason for the plan to construct a rail line connecting Nigeria to the Niger Republic.

He said that the rail line would create an "end-to-end logistic supply chain" in the

How Nigeria Can Take Advantage Of China’s $22trn Market

Highlighting the importance of tapping into China’s massive $22 trillion economy, the Director, Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, said that Nigerian policymakers should not treat the Asian giant’s market volume as a joke.

Onunaiju said this at the 50th-anniversary celebration of the

11Plc To Delist Shares From NSE

11PLC, formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, is planning to delist its shares from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by March this year.

The directors in oil and gas company, which listed on the Nigerian

