Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 10, 2021

Petroleum Minister Alerts Nigerians To Looming High Petrol Price

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has advised Nigerians to be ready to pay for high petrol pump price.

He said this at the official launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program in

More Fundamental Legislative Reforms Needed For Key Taxing Laws – Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that there is a need for more fundamental legislative reforms for key taxing laws as it pertains to the enactment of the annual Finance Bill.

She stated this on Monday during a virtual public consultation for the

Nigeria’s Naira Weakens Amid Dollar Scarcity

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated on Monday, February 8, 2021, amid dollar scarcity in the country.

The foreign exchange closed at N398.50 to one dollar as against

Nigeria Issues First Floating LNG Production Plant Licence

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Nigeria has granted an indigenous oil and gas company, UTM Offshore Limited, a Licence To Establish (LTE) the first floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production plant.

A statement issued on Monday by the Head of Public Affairs

Petrol Landing Cost Rise as Oil Price Hits $60

The landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) imported into the country has risen by 13.34 percent in one month to about N180 per litre amid the rising increase in crude oil price.

The global crude oil price affects the landing cost of petrol and

Stock Market Losing Momentum Continues

On Monday, the Nigerian stock market maintained its losing momentum, as it has continued to fall for six trading sessions.

The All-Share Index (ASI) saw a drop of 0.34 percent to close at

How To Apply For Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) 2021

As a business owner in Nigeria, getting access to funds for your business can be a struggle but the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) 2021 is here to help.

Through this loan channel, business owners can access loans between

Unify Exchange Rate, Increase Interest Rates, IMF Advises Govt

The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has advised the Nigerian government to immediately unify the current exchange rate in order to eliminate the parallel market premium.

The monetary fund called on the Nigerian government to be ready to

Cryptocurrency Ban: Binance Excludes Naira From Trading Pairs

Following the ban on cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), cryptocurrency exchange Binance has removed naira as a trading pair.

The exchange made this known in a statement on Monday titled

