Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 7, 2021

August 7, 2021 110

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, August 2021.

Nigeria Working To Institute Methanol Policy, Eyes Other Prospects

The Federal Government has expressed its desire to advance with its methanol policy, as it attracts lucrative prospects into the country.

This was shared by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI)…Read also

Corruption, Poor Enforcement Slows E-Call-up, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, says corrupt practices and poor enforcement have led to the collapse of the E-Call-up system that was introduced to address persistent traffic on Apapa Port access roads.

She said there was an urgent need to fix the Oshodi/Apapa Expressway to…Read more

FDC Analysts Say Banks’ Documentation Process For Sale Of Forex to Public Is Cumbersome

The Financial Derivatives Company Limited has stated that banks’ documentation process for the sale of foreign exchange is cumbersome, noting this situation poses a challenge to the public.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, last week, at…Read more

Chaka, TradingView Partner To Enable Borderless Investments For African Pro-traders, Businesses

Following securing SEC’s first Fintech license and a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round, digital investment platform, Chaka, has partnered with TradingView, the world’s leading online charting platform to spot investment opportunities in global markets.

The partnership will enable pro-traders and businesses across Africa to…Read more

Forex Rate Will Converge At I & E Window – FDC Analysts

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have predicted that the foreign exchange rate will become harmonised or converge at the Investors and Exporters window.

The analysts led by Mr Bismarck Rewane, in a new report warned the…Read more

Bank Customers Receive N89bn Refund For Complaints In 3 Years

A total of 23,500 bank customers in the past three year received a refund of N89 billion as part of the settlement of an array of complaints.

The Head of Customer Protection of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)…Read more

Nigerian Banks In Very Good Condition – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that financial institutions in the country are in “very good condition”.

This was stated by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was…Read more

DPR To Monitor 33,000 Petrol Retail Outlets Over Smuggling

The Department of Petroleum Resources has stated that it is making efforts to capture all the 33,000 petrol retail outlets in the country in its Downstream Remote Monitoring System by the end of the year in order to address the challenge of petrol smuggling and other illegal activities in the downstream oil sector.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer, DPR, Mr. Saki Auwalu, made the…Read more

PIB: FG To Engage Host Communities After Buhari’s Approval

The Federal Government is planning to engage oil-producing host communities in the Niger Delta region to resolve lingering issues related to the 3 percent revenue allocated to them in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva…Read more

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has stated that a date for the removal of petrol subsidy has not been decided.

Sylva made the disclosure on Thursday, stating that the…Read more

IMF To Share $650bn SDR Among Nigeria, Other Member Countries

The Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) equivalent to $650 billion for its members.

The fund, which will be shared among Nigeria and other IMF member countries…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng