Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 6, 2021

August 6, 2021

Full Implementation Of PIB Will Boost Oil Production, Investment – Fitch

Fitch Ratings says the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will encourage investment into the oil and gas sector and boost production.

The global rating agency, however, warned that bill is unlikely to

SEC, NECA Partner To Bridge Gap Between Issuers, Regulators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that it would partner with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) to reconcile the expectation of issuers and regulatory requirements.

This was shared virtually by the Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, at

Institute Ranks Nigeria Among Countries With Least Affordable Food

The Institute of Development Studies has ranked Nigeria as the second poorest country in the world in terms of food affordability.

The United Kingdom-based think tank in its report was used in

JP Morgan, Citibank To Advise Nigerian Govt On $6.2bn Eurobonds

The Nigerian Government has engaged the services of JP Morgan, Citibank and other international institutions to act as transaction advisers for the issuance of Eurobonds in the international capital market.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) through its Head of Media

FEC Approves $1.4bn Rehabilitation For Warri, Kaduna Refineries

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.4 billion for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

The breakdown of the contract shows that $897 million is assigned for the

Unity Bank Unveils New USSD Code To Curb Fraud

To protect its customers from fraudsters, giving them more control over their account, Unity Bank has introduced a new USSD Code.

The new code would confer to customers the ability to block

CAC Shares Plan For Improved Service Delivery, Revenue Generation

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will improve its service delivery and revenue generation as contained in a resolution at its 2021 Management retreat in Kaduna.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, CAC Registrar General, disclosed this in

Women Poised To Help Lead Nigeria’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

It will be years before the full extent of the economic and human devastation wrought by COVID-19 becomes clear. There’s no question, however, that the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women and the impact on women-owned and -led businesses across Africa has been especially severe.

Research recently published by the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women found

