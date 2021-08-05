fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 5, 2021

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 5, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, August 2021.

Nigeria Becomes Full Member Of ICS, Gets Board Seat

Nigeria’s request for membership into the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has been granted making it the first on the continent to join the board.

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS was established in 2002…Read more

The Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, has advised Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating in Nigeria to apply business intelligence in service delivery in order to survive and create lasting impact.

She gave the advise while speaking as a guest on a radio programme…Read more

CBN Shares Framework For Creation Of Payment Service Holding Companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released guidelines for the establishment and regulation of Payments Service Holding Companies (PSHCs) in Nigeria.

This is contained in a circular issued by Mr. Musa Jimoh, CBN’s Director…Read more

DPR To Create Maximum Economic Recovery Strategy For Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it is formulating a Maximum Economic Recovery (MER) strategy for Nigeria to attain maximum value delivery from its oil and gas resources.

Mr. Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, made the announcement during a…Read more

Nigeria Still On Track Towards Renewable Energy Goal

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to achieving renewable energy goals, as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Stating this was the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at…Read more

Mambilla: FG Asks NSIA To Pay $200m Compensation To Chinese Firm

The Federal Government has asked the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to pay the $200million compensation ruling by the International Court of Arbitration in Paris in favour of Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL).

Government Officials of the Federal Ministry of Power who spoke with…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

