Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021 61

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, August 2021.

The Fundamentals of Factor Investing: An Application to Fixed Income

Coronation Merchant Bank experts analyze the fundamentals of the Factor approach to investing, the various types of Factor Investing and its numerous benefits.

The concept of investing broadly covers the purchase or creation of…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Highlights Benefits Of Its Recently Launched ₦100bn Infrastructure Fund

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has urged corporate organisations and project developers, among others, to explore its ₦100 billion infrastructure fund.

The Fund, according to Stanbic IBTC, will help Nigeria close its…Read more

NNPC To Create Divestment Policy For IOCs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will soon develop a Comprehensive Divestment Policy for International Oil Companies ( IOCs) operating in the country to protect strategic national interest.

Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director, NNPC disclosed this…Read more

Kuda Raises $55m To Expand Services To More African Countries

Nigerian fintech start-up Kuda has raised $55 million in a Series B round that will be used to expand its operations in Nigeria and to other countries.

The round was raised by existing investors, co-led by Valar Ventures and…Read more

Nigeria To Support Development Of Senegal’s Oil, Gas Sector

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpre Sylva, has commended the effort of the Senegalese government in seeking Nigeria’s support for the development of its oil and gas sector.

Sylva gave the commendation while receiving the Senegalese Energy Minister…Read more

Banks Woo Customers With Forex, Sell Dollar At N412

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are beginning to encourage customers to come to them for their foreign exchange (forex) needs in line with the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directives on forex sales.

In an email to customers, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) said it has…Read more

No Plan To Convert Forex In Dom Accounts, CBN Assures

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there are no plans to convert forex in domiciliary accounts of bank customers into naira as being widely speculated.

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications at CBN…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng