Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021 140

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, August 2021.

BPE Plans To Revive Moribund Privatised Enterprises

The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) will be reviving non-performing privatised enterprises in the country.

The four inter-agency committees saddled with the responsibility of

Infrastructural Deficit Pushes Telecomms Companies To Make Upgrades

A report by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) showed that infrastructural deficit in the telecommunications industry has forced companies in the sector to push for more upgrades.

The report noted that the infrastructural gaps and the need to

CIBN Advises Organisations To Position Themselves For Global Competitiveness

To survive the “next normal”, organisations have been encouraged to position themselves for global competitiveness by breaking new grounds, this was according to the President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Bayo Olugbemi.

"Individuals and organisations, to survive the Next Normal you must

Stanbic IBTC Recommends Sustainability Models For Nigerian Businesses

Determined to see businesses flourish, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has recommended sustainability models that will aid businesses and enterprises in realising their operational goals.

The recommendations were given during a recent sustainable

ANALYSIS: Forex Scarcity Threatens Flour Millers, Bakery Industry

The inability of Nigerian flour millers to access foreign exchange for the importation of wheat and other production inputs is threatening to push up the price of flour and bakery products.

Findings by BizWatch Nigeria showed that flour millers in the

Cement, Six Others Boost Manufacturing Sector Growth To N12.2tn

The cement, food, beverage and tobacco companies are the biggest contributors to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in the first half of this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

While the cement subsector grew from N2 trillion to N2.5 trillion, the

