Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 3, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, August 2021.

WEMA Bank Logs N4.3bn Profit Before Tax In H1 2021

WEMA Bank has announced a 149 percent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N4.3 billion in the first half of 2021.

This was disclosed in the financial institution’s unaudited…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Offers Pragmatic Loan Solutions To SMEs

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is now offering pragmatic loan solutions to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The introduction of this loan offer essentially complements the…Read more

PMI Hits 18-month High In July, Amid Strong Demand Conditions

Nigeria’s private sector began the second half of the year on a positive footing as they continued the run of expansion that began in July 2020. Quicker upticks in output, new orders, purchases and employment supported growth.

Despite this, firms were able to keep backlogs at bay, though…Read more

MTN’s Half-Year Service Revenue Grows To N790bn

In its unaudited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2021, telecoms company MTN posted a 24.1 percent growth in its service revenue to N790.3 billion.

Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)…Read more

Nigerians Spent N2.11tn On Petrol In One Year

Nigerian spent a total of N2.11 trillion of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol in from March 2020 to March 2021, according to data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

This is contained in the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR)…Read more

