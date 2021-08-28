Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 28, 2021

August 28, 2021 83

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, August 2021.

PPPRA Lacks Record Of Daily Petrol Consumption In Nigeria

The Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Agency stated on Thursday that it lacks record of the volume of Premium Motor Spirit consumed daily in the country.

It however stated that the only record it has is the volume of the PMS

New Petroleum Act Will Attract Investors, Says PwC

The Country Senior Partner at PwC Nigeria, Uyi Akpata, has described the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act as legislation that will attract local and international investors into the country.

Akpata, in a statement on Thursday, said the PIA will transform the

NNPC Declares N287bn Profit After Tax Recorded In 2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared a N287 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) in 2020, disclosed President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Buhari, who also serves as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, said this

House Of Reps Says MDAs Fail To Remit Revenues To Govt.

The establishment Acts of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have caused these MDAs to fail in remitting their revenues to the Federal Government, this is according to the House of Representatives.

Stating this was the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance

Meet Nigeria’s New Statistician-General, Dr Simon Harry

Dr. Simon Harry has been named as the new Statistician-General of the Federation and will head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

President Muhammadu Buhari Approved his appointment after the

