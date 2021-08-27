fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 27, 2021

August 27, 20210134
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, August 2021.

BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP Grows By 5% In Q2 2021

Nigeria has recorded a 5.1 percent year-on-year Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) states.

This was revealed in the latest economic report compiled by the NBS…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Tasks Nigerian Investors To Tap Into AfCFTA To Boost Intra-Africa Trade

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Standard Bank Group, has urged Nigerian investors and business owners to harness and maximise the business opportunities that are inherent in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

This will help boost intra-Africa trade beyond the current level of 17 percent as…Read more

Kyari Explains NNPC’s Reason For Investing In Dangote Refinery

Supporting the reason for the investment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Dangote Refinery, its Managing Director, Mele Kyari, described the decision as “calculated and conscious”.

He said this on Wednesday at an interactive session on the 2022-2024…Read more

NNPC To Use Electronic Means To Monitor Fuel Distribution

Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said that the corporation would henceforth employ electronic means to monitor fuel distribution across the country.

This, the GMD said was in a bid to check the activities of smugglers as he….Read more

Marketers Express Worry Over Rising Price Of Cooking Gas

Marketers under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) have expressed concern over the continuous rise in the price of cooking gas also called Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The President of NALPGAM, Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, while speaking at the…Read more

‘We Are Losing Money’ – IBEDC Complains

Running at a loss of N1.6 billion, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has said that its finances were bleeding, as the company faced a “metering problem”.

Disclosing this was the Chief Operating Officer, IBEDC, John Ayodele, at a…Read more

Private Sector Boosting Lagos Economy – Agbasimalo

A governorship candidate in the upcoming November 6 Anambra election, Obiora Agbasimalo, has expressed his desire to improve the state’s revenue generation, taking from the template of Lagos State.

Agbasimalo, who spoke on Channels Television’s ‘The Battle for Awka Seat of Power’, said that…Read more

