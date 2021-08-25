Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021 53

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, August 2021.

MTNDP: What You Should Know About Nigeria’s New Development Plan

The Nigerian government is working on a new five-year national development plan that has identified nine priority areas that need interventions.

The Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 will be…Read more

Customs Seeks Re-introduction Of Excise Duty On Non-alcoholic Drinks

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seeks the re-introduction of excise duty on all drinks produced in the country.

The comptroller-general of the NCS, Hameed Ali, disclosed this at…Read more

Nigeria Is Vulnerable To Food Scarcity, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has stated that Nigeria’s food system is weak and susceptible to shocks.

The Minister made the comment on Monday at the 2021 ‘Feed Nigeria Summit’ which…Read more

ONSA, Customs Approve Petrol Supply Waivers For Border Filling Stations – DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it granted waivers to some filling stations at the land borders based on the approval granted by the Office of the National Security Adviser and Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

The Head, Downstream Department at DPR, Bashir Sodiq, made this…Read more

IMF: Developing Nations To Receive $275bn Out Of $650bn SDR Reserve

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that developing nations stand to receive $245 billion out of the Fund’s $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).

The money will be shared based on each of the developing country’s…Read more

To Curb Borrowing, Debt, Govt Plans To Block Leakages – Lawan

The Federal Government is planning to block leakages and boost revenue collection as part of measures to drastically cut borrowings and debt burden, says the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He added that there are plans to increase the supervision of…Read more

