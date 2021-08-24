Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021 119

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, August 2021.

ANALYSIS: Despite Rising Oil Price, ECA Plunges By $11.56m

The Nigeria Government has failed to make oil revenue savings into the Excess Crude Account (ECA) despite increase in global oil price.

Conversely, withdrawals have been made from the account, which saw it

Banking Industry Would Have Recorded An ROE Of 31.6% If Not For Aggressive Implementation Of Cash Reserve Policy In 2020

Agusto & Co. Limited, Nigeria’s foremost research house and rating institution recently released its flagship 2021 Banking Industry Report, which is the most current and comprehensive report on the banking industry in Nigeria based on the review of the financial statements of twenty commercial banks and five merchant banks.

The report reviewed the Industry structure, financial condition, the

FIRS Writes Reps For The Establishment of Federal Revenue Court

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has sent a document to the House of Representatives seeking the establishment of a federal revenue court.

The FIRS stated that the proposed court would aid in the growth of

FG Seeks Other Funding Sources For Infrastructural Development

The Federal Government says it will explore the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in sourcing funds for its infrastructural development.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known on

State Governors Seek More Revenue Allocation

State Governors are advocating for a review of the revenue sharing formula and asking for 42 percent of the revenue in the Federation Account while the FG receives 35 percent.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governor's Forum (NGF)

PayPal: UK Users To Hold, Sell Cryptocurrency

PayPal on Monday said it will this week begin to allow users in Britain to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency through the online payment platform for the first time.

The expansion into the hot digital money trend follows similar moves by the

