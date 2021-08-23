Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021 138

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, August 2021.

Group Tells NCAA To Double Down On Surveillance Of Activities Of Airlines

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to redouble its surveillance on airlines operating in the country.

The President, NAAPE, Mr Abednego Galadima, made this known in a…Read more

FG To Further Engage Aviation Unions For Sector’s Development

The Federal Government has assured aviation unions of their continuous involvement in the decision-making process that affects the development of the sector.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a…Read more

Communications Ministry Recorded Over N1trn Revenue In 2 years – Pantami

The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has stated that it recorded N1.054 trillion in revenue generation for the Federal Government in two years.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, made the disclosure during…Read more

Nigeria Has World’s Largest Electricity Deficit – Professor

Professor Evbogbai Riekpen Jacob Edekin of Edo State University has said that Nigeria’s ability to generate only 3,000 MW of electricity for its 200 million citizens positions it as the country with the world’s largest electricity deficit globally.

Evbogbai, while giving a lecture at the Edo University, referred to…Read more

