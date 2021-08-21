Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021 176

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, August 2021.

Lawmakers Tackle NCC Over Revenue Generation

A house of representatives committee has tackled the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the revenue generation drive of the agency.

The lawmakers queried why NCC allowed telcos to independently decide…Read more

FIRS To Generate N5tn Tax From Twitter, Other

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mohammed Nami, has estimated that N5 trillion will be generated from tax payment by social media platforms like Twitter.

He said that the registration of Twitter and other social media platforms in…Read more

Kyari Unveils NNPC Subsidiary, Board In Charge Of Refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday named the board members of a new subsidiary, Nigerian Greenfield Refinery Limited (NGRL) saddled with the management of the refineries.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, while swearing in….Read more

Forex Fraud: EFCC Threatens Banks With Prosecution

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to prosecute banks and financial institutions found complicit in illegal forex trade and poll financing.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdul Rasheed Bawa, gave this threat at a meeting with…Read more

Akpabio Says Host Communities To “Manage” 3% Allocation

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that host communities will “manage” the 3 percent allocated to host communities, stressing the importance of its judicious use.

He said this while speaking with journalists at a briefing convened by…Read more

Nigeria Contributes 76% Of Total Trading Volume In ECOWAS – Minister

Nigeria’s contribution in trading volume to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stands at 76 percent, stated the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo.

He said this on Thursday at the nation’s capital, noting that the….Read more

Buhari Signs Off On International Coffee Agreement

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday in Abuja, confirmed and ratified the International Coffee Agreement, 2007, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approval of Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity…Read more

Presidential Council Blames Aregbesola For Slow Expatriate Quota Approval

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has blamed Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for delays in the approval of expatriate quota due to reforms he introduced.

The council led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the minister said the…Read more

