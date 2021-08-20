Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021 135

SystemSpecs Urges Nigeria To Harness ICT Opportunities in Post-COVID Era

SystemSpecs has urged the Nigerian government and the private sector to harness the opportunities presented by the ICT boom to boost the economy in the post-COVID-19 era.

The Executive Director, SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda, made this

Shippers Council Moves To Curb Excessive Charges

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has concluded plans to commence the review of international shipping documents in order to curb excessive charges by shipping companies operating in Nigeria.

They made this known at the ministerial retreat of the

FIRS Has Proposed Road Tax To FG – Nami To Reps Committee

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mohammed Nami, has stated that a proposal for a law on road tax has been forwarded to the Federal Government.

The FIRS boss stated this during an interactive session that took place

Auditor-General Uncovers N4.97tn Unaccounted Balances In MDAs’ Records

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been unable to account for N4.97 trillion balances in their 2019 accounting records, the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF), Adolphus Aghughu, said on Wednesday.

He made this known when he submitted the 2019 Audit Report to

Petrol Smuggling Is “Officially Carried Out”, Says Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has alleged that the smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries is being “officially carried out”.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, on Monday, advised

Nigeria Has Reduced Cost Of Oil Production Despite Issues With Naira – Sylva

Despite the fluctuations in the value of the naira, Nigeria has successfully cut down the cost of oil production, revealed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

He noted that the reduction in the cost of oil production was made possible

Delay Of PIB Passage Cost Nigeria $50bn Worth Of Investments – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) due to uncertainties cost the country an estimated $50 billion worth of investments.

Buhari made this comment during the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act

How Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund Will Aid National Growth

Like most African countries, Nigeria has infrastructural deficits, and for a nation striving to achieve development, closing the gap requires an investment of around three trillion USD over the next 30 years. This highlights the need for urgent and concerted efforts to help with solving the problem.

Furthermore, the unprecedented occurrence of the COVID-19 Pandemic exposed

