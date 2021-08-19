Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 19, 2021

August 19, 2021 122

NNPC, Chinese Firm, GE Partner On 50MW Power Plant Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed a contract with a Chinese firm, China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC), and General Electric (GE) to build a 50 Megawatts power plant in Borno State.

“PIB Will Help To Regulate Environmental Hazards” – Uzodinma

Imo State’s Governor Hope Uzodinma said that the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law will help to regulate environmental hazards such as oil spillage.

CBN Moves To Strengthen Cyber Resilience To Protect OFIs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday released a framework to protect Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) against cyberattacks.

NNPC Limited To Take Off In Six Months Time – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has stated on Tuesday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will become a commercial company within six months.

Bamboo, Risevest Reassures Investors On Safety Of Funds Over CBN’s Order To Freeze Accounts

Following the actions of the Central Bank of Nigeria targeting some Fintech companies over alleged ‘illegal foreign exchange transactions, two of the affected companies, Bamboo and Risevest have stated that investors’ funds are safe and accessible.

AfDB Bars Sargittarius Nigeria For 18 Months

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) on Tuesday announced the debarment of Sargittarius Nigeria Limited for 18 months over alleged fraudulent practices.

Petrol Price Remains N165/ Litre As FG Plans Deregulation

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or Petrol is still selling at N165 per litre across the country but there are plans to deregulate the sector and allow market forces to determine the pump price of the product, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpre Sylva said.

Africa’s Youth Unemployment Rate Highest Globally

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Africa has the highest youth unemployment rate in the world, urging African nations to ramp up efforts in reducing unemployment levels.

Oyo State Govt. To Take Fresh N6bn Loan

A fresh N6 billion loan has been approved by the Governor-in-council in Oyo State to be channeled towards the financing of “existing projects”.

