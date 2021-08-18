Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021 132

South African Bank, Absa, Halts Expansion Plans Into Nigeria

South African bank, Absa, has put on hold plans to expand its operations to Nigeria, the interim Chief Executive, Jason Quinn, said on Monday.

Nigerian expansion has been one of the bank’s African ambitions, with…Read more

Inflation Dips To 17.38% In July

Nigeria’s headline inflation for July fell to 17.38 percent, representing a 0.37 per cent points when compared to 17.75 per cent recorded in June.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on Tuesday…Read more

Osinbajo Blames Collapse Of SMEs On Multiple Taxation Multiple

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that a large percentage of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria close shop as a result of payment of multiple taxes.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday in Abuja at the maiden edition of the…Read more

PIB: Fuel Subsidy Has Not Been Removed

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, says the fuel subsidy has not been removed with the assent of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister will be holding a press conference today, Tuesday, to…Read more

Hameed Ali Tells NNPC To Establish Petrol Retail Outlets In Neighbouring Countries To Curb Smuggling

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, has advised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to establish petrol retail outlets in neighbouring countries to curb oil smuggling.

The customs boss made this known during an interactive session held by…Read more

36 States Drag AGF To Court Over Failure To Remit Recovered Funds

The Attorney Generals of the 36 states in the country have sued the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for the failure of the government to remit recovered funds into the federal account.

They are arguing that proceeds from recovered assets must be…Read more

Make Forex Available To Genuine Manufacturers Only – Group

To boost local production, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has appealed to the Federal Government to make available forex to “genuine” manufacturers.

The group made this request on Monday in Lagos State through its…Read more

