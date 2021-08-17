Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 16, 2021

August 17, 2021 133

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, August 2021.

FG Opens Bid For Airport Concession

The Federal Government has released a request for qualification for the concession of four International Airport terminals and related services.

This is in partnership with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and…Read more

Buhari Says US, Africa Need To Collaborate To Improve Economic Growth

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a stronger collaboration between the United States and Africa to boost economic growth.

The president said this in an opinion piece titled, ‘Muhammadu Buhari: Africa…Read more

22 Years After, Buhari Assents To Petroleum Industry Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 202).

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement disclosed that…Read more

Peter Obi Calls For Defunding Of Infrastructure, Seeks Increased Support For SMEs, Education

Peoples Democratic Party vice presidential candidate at the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi, has bemoaned the federal government’s policy which prioritizes the provision of infrastructure while failing to give adequate support to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector of the economy.

He made the comment while discussing his views during an interview on…Read more

PIB: PANDEF Kicks As Buhari Signs Petroleum Bill

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has kicked against the signing of the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law.

The group led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the signing of the bill…Read more

ANALYSIS: US Five-Month Import Of Nigeria’s Crude Oil Rise By 84%

The United States increased its imports of Nigeria crude oil by 84.57 per cent in the five months of 2021 year-on-year.

The American country bought 17.91 million barrels per day of…Read more

Lagos Aims To Boost Coconut Value Chain For Revenue Generation

The Lagos State Government has said that it would partner with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to provide technical support to aid the growth of the coconut value chain.

Disclosing this was the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture…Read more

Trade Between Nigeria, India Hits $14bn In Q1 2021

Trade volume between Nigeria and India climbed close to $14 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

This was shared by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, in…Read more

