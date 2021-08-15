Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 15, 2021

August 15, 2021 211

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, August 2021.

Improved Vaccination Will Push Up Nigeria’s GDP Growth, CBN Predicts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has estimated that Nigerian GDP will grow by 3 percent by the end of the year if there is improved vaccination, no new health hazards and lockdown.

The Director of Monetary Policy Department at CBN, Dr Hassan Mahmud

SEC To Tackle Identity Management Issue In Nigeria’s Capital Market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that efforts are underway to resolve the issue of identity management in the Nigerian capital market.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda, at the

FG To Intensify Investment Into Research, Healthcare

The Federal Government will increase investments into research and healthcare development as part of efforts to boost the health sector, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, said on Friday in Lagos.

Mamora gave the assurance at the inauguration of Oligo-Synthesis Laboratory donated by

NCC Highlights Local Content Investment Strategies In Telecoms Industry

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other stakeholders have highlighted policies aimed at encouraging local content investment in the telecoms industry.

They listed the implementation plans of these policies while

Stock Exchange: Capital Market Grows By 0.08%, With N17bn Gain

The stock exchange saw a growth of N17 billion, as the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.59 trillion, against the

