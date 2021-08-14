Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 14, 2021

August 14, 2021 36

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, August 2021.

Port Inspection Delays Affecting Export, Says Manufacturers

Nigerian Manufacturers have said delays during inspections at the ports and as well as abrupt changes in policies were slowing down the export of manufactured products.

The Supply Chain Director at Kimberley-Clark Nigeria, Azukaego Chukwuelue…Read more

Bank CEOs Lament Fraudulent Forex Requests By Customers

The Bankers’ Committee has expressed concern over the fraudulent demands for foreign exchange (forex) by bank customers.

The committee at the end of a meeting held on Thursday told journalists…Read more

Operation Delta Safe Deactivates Illegal Refineries

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, deactivated several illegal refineries and recovered large volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the last two weeks.

Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this…Read more

Quickteller Highlights Practical Business Strategies For SMEs To Thrive

As businesses seek to overcome the post-COVID challenges affecting them, Quickteller Business, a leading payment platform focused on empowering businesses of all sizes facilitate payments and manage transactions from anywhere in the world, has said it will continue to provide support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through various value propositions that are designed to drive growth for the sector.

The firm made this known during the SME event hosted by…Read more

