fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 14, 2021

August 14, 2021036
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 14, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, August 2021.

Port Inspection Delays Affecting Export, Says Manufacturers

Nigerian Manufacturers have said delays during inspections at the ports and as well as abrupt changes in policies were slowing down the export of manufactured products.

The Supply Chain Director at Kimberley-Clark Nigeria, Azukaego Chukwuelue…Read more

Bank CEOs Lament Fraudulent Forex Requests By Customers

The Bankers’ Committee has expressed concern over the fraudulent demands for foreign exchange (forex) by bank customers.

The committee at the end of a meeting held on Thursday told journalists…Read more

Operation Delta Safe Deactivates Illegal Refineries

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, deactivated several illegal refineries and recovered large volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the last two weeks.

Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this…Read more

Quickteller Highlights Practical Business Strategies For SMEs To Thrive

As businesses seek to overcome the post-COVID challenges affecting them, Quickteller Business, a leading payment platform focused on empowering businesses of all sizes facilitate payments and manage transactions from anywhere in the world, has said it will continue to provide support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through various value propositions that are designed to drive growth for the sector.

The firm made this known during the SME event hosted by…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 14, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Single Currency NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
June 30, 20180239

Power Challenges: ECOWAS Inaugurates Regional Electricity Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday inaugurated its Regional Electricity Market to address power challenges and fast track effi
Read More
Pound BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 6, 20160187

Pound Nears Record Low With 45% Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British pound crashed close to its lowest level in history against a basket of trade-weighted currencies this week, as investors continue to worry about
Read More
Naira BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 19, 20200337

Naira Drops to ₦386.33 at I&E Window

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The naira has depreciated to N386.33 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window as investors and importers scrambled for forex supplies. The local curr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.