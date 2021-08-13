fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 13, 2021

August 13, 2021037
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, August 2021.

FG Developing Deep Seaports Across Niger Delta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government was creating deep seaports in the Niger Delta region to boost economic activities.

He said this at the Gbaramatu Voice 6th Anniversary Lecture that was…Read more

High Debt Risk: World Bank Report Was Misrepresented – DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has responded to the report by the World Bank, noting that Nigeria is not a high debt risk country.

A World Bank report released on Monday on the financial statement for…Read more

AfDB Funds SEC’s Risk-Based Supervision Project

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun its risk-based supervision framework implementation and capacity development project.

This was disclosed by the SEC, in a statement, yesterday, stating that…Read more

TGI, WACOT Nigeria Boost Agric Sector, Support Sesame Conference

In yet another demonstration of its commitment to the sustainable development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector, leading food and agro-allied company, WACOT Limited has supported the 2021 International Sesame Seed Conference, held in Kano from 29th to 30th July.

The conference, themed, ‘Developing the Sesame Seed Value Chain for…Read more

Nigeria’s Refineries Produced No Petrol In Six Years, Incurred ₦185bn Loss

A new report by SBM Intelligence has revealed that three crude oil refineries in Nigeria have not produced a single drop of petrol since July 2019 and have incurred over N185 billion losses.

The report entitled ‘Nigeria’s moribund refineries’ stated that…Read more

COVID-19: FG Supports FCTA With $15m Recovery Fund

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has received $15 million from the Federal Government to aid recovery from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing this was the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

