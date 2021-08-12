Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 12, 2021

August 12, 2021 99

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, August 2021.

NCC, NESG Partner To Boost Telecoms’ Contribution To Economy

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) are considering areas of collaboration to ensure the improved contribution of the telecommunications sector to Nigeria’s economy.

This was the crux of deliberations during a recent courtesy visit by

Agusto & Co Forecasts Nigerian Pension Assets Is Expected To Hit 20Trn Mark By 2023

The Nigerian Pension Industry has evolved from one with predominantly public sector participants running a defined benefit scheme to a mandatory defined contribution system for all government and private sector employees.

The 2004 pension reform redefined retirement planning in Nigeria

Oil Palm Could Generate Over $20bn For Nigeria Annually

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed the intention of the state to double down its oil palm production efforts.

According to Obaseki, who shared this with journalists in Benin City

World Bank Names Nigeria Among Top Countries With High Debt Risk

The World Bank has stated that Nigeria is among a list of top 10 countries with high debt risk exposure.

The World Bank through its unit, International Development Association (IDA)

Dangote On Bloomberg’s Billionaires List, With $17.8bn Networth

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has been ranked as one of the world’s 500 billionaires by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index, which polls the net worth of the richest 500 people in the

