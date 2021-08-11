Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021 55

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, August 2021.

Osinbajo Explores Bilateral Relations With Vietnam in Agric, Tech

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has identified opportunities for bilateral relations between Nigeria and Vietnam in areas of agriculture and technology development.

He said Vietnam has shown great innovation in rice production and…Read more

SON Turns To Online Vendors In Its Fight Against Substandard Products

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has shifted its focus to online traders, as it seeks to fight substandard goods from proliferating Nigerian markets.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Head of Department, Consumer Complaint of…Read more

NBS: FG Records N515bn VAT Revenue in Q2 2021

Nigeria’s revenue from value-added tax (VAT) rose by N15.86 billion to N512.25 billion in Quarter 2 of 2021 (Q2 2021), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest report by the Bureau indicates that the VAT collected in…Read more

Lalong Meets French Investors On Boosting Potato Production

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has stated that his administration is ready to partner with France in potato production and value chain development.

The Plateau State Director of Press and Public Affairs…Read more

Google Cloud Names Director For SSA

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced the appointment of Niral Patel as its Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Niral will be responsible for leading Google Cloud’s…Read more

Shake-up In NNPC As Top Officials Sacked, Redeployed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday announced that it has embarked on a major shake-up and reshuffling of key senior management positions.

This has led to the disengagement of some top management officials…Read more

Minister Pushes For Digitisation In Oil, Gas Sector

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says promoting digital transformation in the nation’s oil and gas industry will boost profitability and efficiency.

Sylva stated this while delivering the graduation lecture at the…Read more

Lagos State To Take Full Ownership Of Lekki Concession Company

The Lagos House of Assembly has approved Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s request for the state to assume full ownership of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Ltd, a privately owned company.

The House made the resolution to approve the governor’s request…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng