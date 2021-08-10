Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021 153

Tech-Centred MSMEs In Nigeria To Receive $500m Fund Injection

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that the African Development Bank (AfDB) will be supporting its efforts to aid Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with $500 million.

This was disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the

Ekeh, Zinox Chairman, Bags Forbes Award

The Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has been honoured with Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon Award.

A statement on Friday said Ekeh was conferred with the

MSME Sector Too Important To Neglect – NAICOM

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Sunday Thomas, has highlighted the importance of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector to Nigeria’s economy.

Thomas shared this at a programme organised by NAICOM, with the

LCCI Suggests Ways To Ease Debt Servicing Burden

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce has noted with worry that the debt situation in Nigeria has “become worrisome”, sharing strategies to aid the tottering economy from heavy debt servicing.

This was shared by the LCCI Director-General, Chinyere Almona, in

ANALYSIS: COVID-19 Induced Online Communication Pushes Nigeria’s Data Usage Up By 66.5%

As more people avoided physical contact and engaged in online communication due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the total volume of data consumed by Nigerian subscribers increased by 66.5 percent in 2020.

This was revealed in the 2020 Subscribers/ Network Data report

World Bank Offers Nasarawa Support To Curb Flooding

The World Bank is supporting Nasarawa State with funding to execute the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Project to mitigate flooding in five local government councils.

Mr. Kwa'Kaha Jonathan, NEWMAP's coordinator in the state, said that

NNPC To Pay More Subsidy As Petrol Import Cost Hits N249/litre

The Nigeria National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) will be paying more subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) as the landing or import cost of the product has increased to N249.42 per litre.

This is due to the recent increase in global oil prices and

FG Shares Steps To Take To Benefit From N250bn Gas Intervention Fund

The Federal Government says investors must meet seven criteria to access the N250 billion intervention fund for gas value chain businesses.

The CBN launched the intervention fund last August

Chinese Company To Partner Nigeria To Utilise Mineral Deposits

The Federal Government says it will collaborate with China Railway Investment Group Limited (CRIG) to harness the versed mineral deposits across the country.

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development

